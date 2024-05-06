‘Our Joy Shall Be Permanent,’ Wofai Fada Says After Marriage

Nigerian actress and comedian Wofai Ewa popularly known as Wofai Fada has expressed happiness over her marriage to Taiwo Cole, declaring that the union shall be permanent.

Wofai Fada took to her Instagram handle on Monday to make the declaration by sharing pictures of herself and her husband.

“The Bride and groom 🥰 @taiwo.cole.7. And our joy shall be permanent. Thanks to my team,” she wrote.

The duo has set the social media space agog in the past few days after videos and pictures of their traditional marriage surfaced online.

READ ALSO: Fraudsters Have Wiped ₦3.6m From My Account, Actress Shan George Cries Out

In one of the photos shared on her Instagram handle, she flaunted her wedding ring while holding her husband with the hashtag #TWO24.

However, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the wedding as a letter allegedly from the Cole family also emerged distancing them (the family) from the marriage.

The letter reads: “This serves to notify all acquaintances, family, and friends that the Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos, are not aware of any marriage ceremony of our son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole; neither did we grant permission nor support in this regard.

“As such, person(s) parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage by virtue of this purported event, are not known nor accepted by the family. All publications and documents being circulated about this are to be disregarded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

Who is Wofai Fada?

Wofai Ewa popularly known as Wofai Fada is an entrepreneur, social media sensation, comedian, and TV presenter. She has also featured in one of the popular TV sitcoms, flatmates. She is from Cross River State, south-south Nigeria. Wofai Fada attended the University of Calabar where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre and Media studies.

She is the owner of Afang & Yogiegee, a popular restaurant/ lounge in Lagos.