PHOTOS: Remi Tinubu Hosts First Nigerian Female Graduate Of UK Military Academy

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Monday hosted 2nd Lieutenant Princess Oluchukwu Owowoh, First Nigerian Female Graduate of the UK’s Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst (RMAS).

The 24-year-old Owowoh was one of the 135 officer cadets to graduate during RMAS’ sovereign’s parade in London on April 12.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, Senator Tinubu received Owowoh, who was led by Major General John Ochai, the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), at the State House.

The First Lady was said to have described Owowoh’s achievement as outstanding and divine.

She commended the Nigeria Army for giving a female the chance to excel, and further encouraged the nation’s youth to emulate Owowoh’ resiliency, cautioning them to desist from being destructive, lousy and problematic.

The First Lady was also said to have recommended Owowoh for a national award and encouraged her superiors to encourage her to become a youth advocate for others to learn positively from her.

Earlier, the NDA Commandant Maj Gen John Ochai had said that Owowoh’s outstanding performance, marks history amidst countries like India, Pakistan, Qatar, UK, Canada, Australia and others, who brought their best to be trained in that institution where she succeeded.

