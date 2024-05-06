Police Confirm Killing Of Ebonyi Traditional Ruler

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a traditional ruler in Umuihe autonomous community, Akaeze, in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the killing on Monday through a text message to Channels Television.

He stated that the gunmen invaded the community over the weekend and killed the first class monarch, adding that the police responded on getting a distress call of the attack but the hoodlums had already committed the act.

“Immediately we got a distress call on the incident, we swung into action. The assailants already left the scene by the time our men moved to the scene but we are trailing the assailants,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said effort has been intensified to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous act.