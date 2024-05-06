Sanwo-Olu Promised To Probe ‘Deportation’ Of Osun Youths From Lagos – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says he has interfaced with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over a report of alleged deportation of Osun indigenes from Lagos to the Ilesa area of Osun State.

Some sections of the media had alleged that several luxury buses dropped hundreds of youth at Ilesa after allegedly rounding them up in several parts of Lagos State.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, said the report was confirmed by an investigation team set up to confirm the veracity of the story by the Osun State Government.

According to Rasheed, the state team reported that eyewitness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youths in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State.

He said the state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at

Ilesa-Akure Express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife Express junction; Osun Ankara Express junction; Imelu Express junction; and Iperindo Express junction.

He added that in his interaction with the Lagos State Governor on the incident, Governor Adeleke expressed shock at the development, urging Governor Sanwoolu to look into the matter and put an end to it if the report is true.

“I spoke with my brother, Governor Sanwoolu on the matter. He too was surprised and he denied ever authorizing any such action.

“Governor Sanwoolu has promised an immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations.

“I will update our people on this development. I urge residents to be calm while the security agencies carry out surveillance,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.