Bandits Abduct Bank Manager In Zamfara

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday stormed Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, and kidnapped the manager of TAJ Bank, Gusau, Mansur Kaura, at his residence.

A source close to the manager told Channels Television that the bandits invaded the house at Gidan Dari Bypass around 12am on Tuesday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

“The bandits entered the area around 12am and started shooting sporadically, they gained access to his house and whisked him to an unknown destination,” the source said.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Yazid Abubakar told Channels Television that the team of police tactical operatives from the state command is currently on the trail of the kidnappers with the view of rescuing him unhurt

“Yes, the incident happened. He was kidnapped at his residence early hours of today but our team is currently on the trail of the kidnappers and I assure you that he will be rescued safely,” he said.