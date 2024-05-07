One Dead As Gunmen Abduct Seven Travellers In Ogun

One person has been killed in Ogun State as gunmen kidnapped seven travellers on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The gunmen, numbering about seven, armed with AK-47 rifles, struck around between Ilisan, Ceplast industry, and Iperu junction axis of the Expressway.

Though the incident happened on Sunday, the police authorities confirmed the death of a passenger on Tuesday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Omolola Odutola, the incident was recorded as a case of armed robbery, murder, and kidnapping.

A viral audio from one of the victims of the tragic incident, who was a driver heading to Lagos, detailed how the hoodlums stopped their vehicles with sporadic shooting and later marched them into the bush.

“The incident happened around past five in the evening. They were armed to the teeth with AK-47 rifles, shooting sporadically. They even killed one person who was inside a Lexus car. They marched about seven of us into the bush and when I saw that they were speaking Hausa, I started speaking Hausa to them, begging them not to kill me, so they asked if I was a northerner but I said no, but I had once lived in Kebbi and Sokoto,” the victim said

“They kept taking us further inside the bush, later they asked if I had any money, so I gave them N103,000 and my phone. There was another driver from the East who said that the kidnappers had collected N120,000 from him just as we were abducted. They later set the two of us free, while the other five persons were still with them.”