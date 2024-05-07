Police Neutralise Kidnappers, Free Three Indians In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said it neutralised two out of six suspected kidnappers who abducted three India nationals, while the three victims were rescued unhurt after a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, the victims were kidnapped on the 4th of May while returning to their residence at Kojola junction, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, items recovered from them include two AK-47 rifles, one single barrel locally made gun, one sword, cell phone, criminal charms and 65 round of ammunition were also recovered, while the likely ransom sum of N7,900,000 and one thousand five hundred Rupees of (Indian currency).

“The anti-kidnapping Section of the Command in concert with police formations in the axis with other local security agents swung into action by combing the area.

“Policemen engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle confronting the kidnappers in the forest along Benin-Sagamu Papalanto at about 1630hrs on 7th May 2024, and succeeded in the rescue of the victims unhurt,” he said.

The two demobilised suspects were said to have been deposited at the mortuary, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the four fleeing members of the kidnap gang.