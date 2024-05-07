Rivers Announces 20-Day Event To Mark Fubara’s First-Year Anniversary

The Rivers State Government has announced a 20-day event to mark Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s first year in office.

Ten projects have been earmarked for inauguration and flag-off in various Local Government Areas of the state as part of the activities.

While briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee and Secretary to the Rivers State Government Tammy Dangogo said the activities will kick off on May 14th with the commissioning of the old Bori Road, providing an alternative route to the Eleme axis of the East-West Road.

Subsequent days will see the inauguration of various infrastructure projects, such as the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road and the Eleme-Omoku Road connecting multiple LGAs.

Dangogo said in a bid to boost economic growth, the Rivers State Economic Summit 2024 will take center stage on May 22nd and 23rd with a focus on increasing the state’s internally generated revenue, attracting investment, and ensuring job creation.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, May 27th coinciding with Children’s Day will be marked by activities for children to be hosted by the governor’s wife Valerie Fubara during the day, followed by a state banquet in the evening to commemorate both the Fubara’s first year in office and the 57th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Other days of the anniversary celebration will feature the launch of a youth development programme on May 28th and an accountability forum on May 29th, where Governor Fubara will present his performance report from the past 12 months, with an opportunity for journalists and the public to scrutinise the facts presented.

Dangogo said May 30th will be the commencement of phase 2 of the Trans-Kalabari road, a mega project conceptualised by former Governor Peter Odili.

He explained that May 31 is reserved for the presentation of certificates to certain traditional rulers with pending certificates, followed by evening praise.

According to him, June 1 is for the Rivers International Marathon which the state government hopes to make a regular event to encourage tourism and promote healthy lifestyles.

The events will conclude with a thanksgiving ceremony on June 2 at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Garrison Junction, Port Harcourt.

Danagogo mentioned that only a handful of projects were chosen from various localities, clarifying that all the projects to be commissioned, except one, were started by the present administration.

He described Governor Fubara’s administration as a “calm and quiet revolution,” with a determination for prudent management of resources.

According to him, a highlight of the commemoration will be the publication of a comprehensive book detailing his administration’s accomplishments, including project costs and specifications to be distributed during an account of stewardship scheduled for May 29th.