Two Dead After Drinking Concoction In Ondo, Police Begin Probe

Two persons have died after drinking a herbal concoction during a festival in Isua-Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The man who prepared the concoction, Alex Ojulewa, and a middle-aged man who arrived from Abuja for the festival, Samuel Alonge, were said to have started vomiting and died on their way to the hospital after drinking the concoction on Saturday.

The third person who drank the concoction is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Speaking via the telephone, the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the police authorities will unravel the cause of their death.

“A chief came and reported at Isua police station that one Mr Ojulewa prepared a native concoction, locally called ‘Agbo’ which he drank with two others, and thereafter the trio started vomiting,” she said.

“While on their way to the hospital, the duo of Ojulewa Alex and Alonge Samuel gave up the ghost while Adu Johnson is in a coma receiving medical treatment, investigation is ongoing.

“The police has since commenced investigation to reveal the cause of the death of the victims.”