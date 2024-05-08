APC Didn’t Comply With Its Guidelines In Ondo Gov Primary – Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, one of the aspirants in the recent governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has accused the party of jettisoning its guidelines in the conduct of the primary.

“Under the APC guidelines issued to us, copies of which I obtained from INEC, it said open secret ballot (but) no single ballot paper was printed. How do you now do the voting?” Ibrahim queried on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

“Under the guideline of our party, they said that when you finished accreditation, you go to voting. After voting, the blue ink will be marked on your right thumb finger but we didn’t have any ballot paper, how do you come by blue ink?”

The incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was declared winner of the primary conducted on April 20, with Ibrahim contesting the declarartion.

Sen Jimoh Ibrahim explains his reasons for calling the APC governorship primary election in Ondo state a mega fraud#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/vVF7cbmTeg — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 8, 2024

READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa Declared Winner Of Ondo APC Governorship Primary

The lawmaker alleged that the Chairman of the election committee and the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, changed the venue of the collation without informing the contestants or the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to him, that act of changing the collation centre without the knowledge of all stakeholders rendered the election void.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, demanded that the election be conducted again in accordance with the provided guidelines.

He promised to pursue the matter in the court if the party failed to act on his appeal.