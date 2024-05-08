Oborevwori Announces Withdrawal Of Military From Okuama Community

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Wednesday, announced the complete withdrawal of the military from the Okuama community in the state.

The governor disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House, in Asaba, implying that the displaced people of Okuama are now free to return to their homes.

He also disclosed that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp set up by his administration for a smooth and seamless resettlement of the displaced okuama residents is already running.

The military had taken over the community after 17 Army personnel were gruesomely killed on the 14th of March, 2024 in the riverine community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, causing many residents to flee into the creeks and other neighboring communities.

The 17 personnel — the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion — were later buried at the Military Cemetary in Abuja.

With this announcement by the governor, it expected that the people will begin to return home to rebuild what is left of their community.

Read the governor’s full statement:

My Dear Good People of Delta State.

I have the pleasure to announce to you that upon many deliberations and collaborations between the State Government and the Military Leadership, the Nigerian Army has agreed to withdraw its Officers and men from Okuama. I spoke with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Monday, 6th of May, and as at today, 8 of May, 2024, the Military have withdrawn from Okuama. With this development, the people of Okuama can now safely return to their homes and begin the process of reintegration and rebuilding their homes.

I want to express my deep and profound gratitude to Mr. President, the COAS, and the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army for their understanding and cooperation. In my engagements with them, they demonstrated the highest level of concern and care for the plight of the displaced persons. To God be the glory that we have achieved an amicable resolution.

I also extend my gratitude to members of the National Assembly, distinguished Nigerians, our traditional rulers, and other leaders of thought who stood with us in our travails. Your words of encouragement and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Let me assure all Deltans and residents in the state that this administration is irrevocably committed to enhanced peace and security in the state as contained in our MORE agenda. It is also pertinent to point out that matters of security are better handled with tact, wisdom, and patience; it is not meant to be a subject of daily media discuss as some would have wanted.

As the people of Okuama start the process of returning to their homes, I pledge the commitment of the Delta State Government to make that process smooth and seamless. After a personal assessment of the community on 20th of April, 2024, we have since commenced setting up an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Ewu to serve as transition to aid their rehabilitation. We shall render all the necessary assistance they need to enable them settle down quickly and joyfully in Okuama.