Reps Seek End To Kidnappings In Nigerian Schools

The House of Representatives has decried the worrying rate of kidnappings and wanton destruction of lives and properties in schools across the country since 2014.

This follows a motion of urgent national importance moved by Honourable Billy Osawaru during plenary in Abuja.

Following the adoption of the motion the House mandated its Committees on Army, Airforce, Navy, Police Affairs and Defence to interface with the security Chiefs to identify how best to secure schools and proffer immediate lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country.

The House also mandated schools to engage the services of private security outfits to complement the efforts of the security agencies in securing the schools.

The lawmakers also called for value re-orientation and social re-awakening especially to the out of school children still living in fear.

READ ALSO: Reps Step Down Motion For Suspension Of Cybersecurity Levy

There have been major incidences of kidnapping affecting several schools in the country in recent years, especially in places like Borno, Nasarawa, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States.

Also, during its plenary on Wednesday, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the alleged death of a four year-old-boy, Miguel Ovoke, at Brickhall School, Abuja.

Raised as a motion of urgent national importance by Honourable Kelechi Nwogu, the House is concerned about the allegation of a cover up by the school.

The House observed a moment of silence for the late Miguel and resolved to constitute a special committee to carry out the investigation.