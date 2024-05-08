Vigilante Group Members Ambush, Kill Police Officer In Taraba

A police officer has been confirmed killed by a local vigilante group in an ambush that took place in Sandirde village which is located within the Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

The Taraba State police command through its Commissioner, David Iloyanomon, confirmed this development in a press statement on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner, the incident occurred on the 4th of May 2024 when the vigilante group ambushed a team of special strike force operatives attached to the Government House in Taraba, while on a routine patrol at Sandirde.

The statement adds that the vigilante group shot sporadically, resulting in one “AP/NO 191462 ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT TAPU GODFREY”, being shot in his lap.

The ambushed officers were led by SP Jamu Emmanuel, and shortly after the incident, a team of detectives from Gassol division led by the DCO rushed to the scene and took the victim to General Hospital Sandirde for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the medical personnel.

The next day, the state commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner in charge of operations and personnel of 40PMF Jalingo, embarked on a fact finding mission to Gassol, and met with stakeholders.

According to the communique, the outcome of the meeting was on how to get the attackers arrested and also to develop a roadmap to endearing security in the local government.

The police described the unprovoked criminal act as despicable and unwarranted, hence deployed intelligence and operational resources to sustain the manhunt of the fleeing attackers and bring them to book.

The state police command however, consoled the family and friends of the deceased officer and reassured the public that no stone will be left unturned in combating crime and criminality.