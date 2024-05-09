Actress Shan George Recovers ₦3.6m Stolen From Her Account

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has revealed that she has recovered ₦3.6 million that was stolen from her Zenith Bank account on May 3.

The actress disclosed this in an Instagram live video. She also thanked Zenith Bank, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerians, and all those who assisted her financially in her pursuit to recover her money.

“I want to thank Zenith Bank for your swift action. I want to thank Opay for being so transparent. I also want to thank Safe Haven Bank, EFCC, Nigerian Police,” she said.

The actress promised to share more updates on how the incident happened and how she was able to recover her money.

Recall that on May 3, the actress took to her Instagram handle crying out for help after a person she identified as Cecelia Chiagoziem Okoro allegedly cleared ₦3.6 million in her Zenith Bank account.

Sharing a screenshot of the debit alert, George wrote, “I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account.

“Pls my people, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D.”