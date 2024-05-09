Edo Politics: LP Youth Group Purportedly Dissolves Leadership Over High-Handedness

A youth group within the Labour Party in Edo State, said it has dissolved the state’s leadership of the party over what they considered as high-handedness.

The group has also designated Ken Omusi as the interim state chairman of the party in the state.

The group which has occupied the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital, maintained that the executive members have, however, not been suspended.

The purportedly suspended chairman of the LP, Edo State, Kelly Ogbaloi, who was at the time of the occupation outside the state, spoke with Channels Television in a telephone interview.

He described the action as grandstanding, saying that the group, according to the party’s constitution, did not have the right to dissolve the leadership.

In March, a non-political body under the aegis of the Edo Obidient Movement, distanced itself from the party and its candidate, Olumide Akpata, in the poll.

The Edo Obidient Movement insisted that its involvement with LP during the 2023 general elections, was strictly based on its support for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

While addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the group’s spokesperson, Ikhuenbor Figo, insisted that LP had failed to impress as the alternative to the two main political parties in Nigeria.

It passed a vote of no confidence on the Edo LP primary election process, alleging that the leaders – both at the national and state working committees, the local government area, and ward executives – were guilty of what it described as disgraceful and unpatriotic activities before, during and after the primary.