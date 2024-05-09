EFCC Arrests 29 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Abuja Zonal Command on Wednesday, arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters.

According to a statement by the commission’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oywale, the suspects were arrested at Apo, Gwarimpa and Katampe axes of Abuja following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

Items seized from the suspects include 43 phones of different makes, six vehicles and two smartwatches.

He added that the suspect will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.