FCT-IRS Seals Residency Hotel, Four Others In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has sealed off the premises of Residency Hotel, Area 11, Deogratia School, Games Village, Kaura and four other firms for non-compliance with the tax law.

Other firms sealed are Odyssey Educational Foundation, Gwarimpa, Rural Homes Limited in Utako, Trevari and Phenomenon shops at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Leader of the FCT-IRS Task Force Team and the Director Legal Service, Festus Tsavsar, said the team was out to effect court order for non-compliance with tax laws particularly filing of annual tax returns and tax payment.

He said before the Service approached the court, it had served the defaulted taxpayers Demand Notices but they turned a deaf ear by ignoring the tax authority hence the service went ahead to seek court orders to seal them off.

According to him, FCT-IRS will continue to go after defaulters until they comply with tax laws by discharging their civic responsibilities.

Recall that on May 3rd, 2024, FCT-IRS obtained a court order from 2 Magistrate Courts sitting Abuja directing the tax authority to seal the defaulting firms for non-compliance.