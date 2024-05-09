Fubara Not A Peacemaker, Unwilling To Reconcile With Wike – Adangor

A former Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, says Governor Siminalayi Fubara, through his recent actions, is not committed to reconciling with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

“He (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker,” a furious Adangor said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in April because he refused to obey the governor when he allegedly asked him to institute suits to challenge the validity of the Presidential Peace Pact by President Bola Tinubu on the feud between Fubara and Wike.

The ex-commissioner said his ordeal with the governor started on December 18, 2023 after the Presidential Peace Pact in Abuja. He said the governor did not consult him before he was redeployed from the justice ministry to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Adangor said his redeployment by Fubara was a consequence of his stance on the rule of law. He said he found his redeployment absurd hence his resignation.

The former justice commissioner said it was misleading that Fubara claimed that he sabotaged his administration while in office as attorney general.

Adangor said, “Politically, I am loyal to Wike, there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t know whether he was angered by that or not. But as far as I remember, he (Fubara) was angry that I insisted on conducting a matter in accordance with the understanding of the law.”

Asked whether it was not a form of disloyalty that he was loyal to Wike when he worked for Fubara, the former attorney general said, “I never applied to work for Governor Fubara; I was invited to serve under him. Even after my first resignation on 14th of November, I never wanted to come back as a person but the President asked us to go back.”

He said the governor did not evince any genuine desire to have the feud between himself and his predecessor resolved.

“I will give you two instances to show that he (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker,” Adangor explained.

“I have been on leave of absence from Rivers State University, that’s my place of primary assignment. When I resigned on the 24th of April 2024, Fubara thought I would return to the university but I am aware that he had directed the management of the university not to allow me return to the university. That cannot be a decision taken by a person of peaceful disposition.”

Secondly, Adangor said the governor refused to sign the warrant of establishment of a customary court in his local community to “punish” him.