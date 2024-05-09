Petroleum Minister Appointed As Co-Chair NCDMB Governing Council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He said the appointment of Mr Ekpo into the Governing Council of NCDMB is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country as well as ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

Also, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

In a separate statement, Ngelale said the President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area.

Woke had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.