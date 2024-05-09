University Affirms Expulsion Of Students Captured In Viral Video

Authorities of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), have said that the citadel’s decision to expel two students out of five who were captured as bullies in a video that went viral a few days ago, is final.

Speaking with Channels Television’s correspondents in Ikere Ekiti, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Mrs Veronica Makinde revealed that no amount of pressure from the parents could influence the decision of the institution.

A troubling trend

In recent times, incidents of bullying in both secondary and tertiary institutions have become a thing of great concern to parents and educational authorities.

A few days ago, a viral video made the rounds on social media, in it, some female students were seen bullying another female student and this was at the BOUESTI, thus leading to the expulsion of two students while two others were exonerated and one was issued a warning.

The clip showed one Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Temitope Akinbisoye, the students caught in the video were summoned on Monday and were meted the appropriate punishment for their actions.

”In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the students who were captured in the viral video appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024, for interrogations and appropriate recommendations, the report of which has been submitted to the University authorities.”

”The University authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our University or by any of our constituents. Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our University.”

Weighing in on the matter, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Mrs Veronica Makinde said the security of all students remains a priority of the university and as such the punishment would serve as an example to ensure all other students understand that bullying of any form will not be tolerated.