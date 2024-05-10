Operation Hadin Kai: Troops Handover Rescued Chibok Girl To Borno Govt

The Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has on Thursday 9 May 2024, handed over a rescued Chibok girl, Lydia Simon, and her three children to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri.

During the handover ceremony, the Theatre Commander, Major General Waidi Shaibu, briefed newsmen on the significance of the event, recalling that the 2014 abduction of the Chibok girls sparked national and international outrage, culminating in the “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign. He highlighted the military’s efforts to rescue the girls, including operations within terrorists’ enclaves, which have yielded positive results.

General Shaibu reaffirmed the Theatre’s commitment to rescuing those still in captivity, in line with the strategic guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for resourcing the theatre and to all stakeholders for their unwavering support.

While providing details of the rescue, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, stated that Lydia and her children were rescued on 17 April 2024 by troops of OPHK in Gwoza Local Government Area, following a continuous siege on the Mandara mountains. He added that Lydia and her children have received medical examination and proper care since their rescue.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development, Component Commanders, Formation Commanders, and Staff Officers from Headquarters Theatre Command and 7 Division Nigerian Army.