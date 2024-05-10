Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Visit Defence HQ In Abuja

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have visited the Defence Headquarters in Abuja as part of their tour of Nigeria.

The couple was received by military authorities on Friday afternoon in the nation’s seat of power.

Earlier, the duo is in Nigeria for the promotion of the Invictus Games – the sporting event Harry founded for wounded military veterans – and visited a school in Abuja.

The couple arrived Friday in the Nigerian capital Abuja where they visited a school to open an event on mental health for students there.

Greeted by a drum and dance group from the Igbo ethnic group, Prince Harry and Megan toured the Lightway Academy where they were welcomed by pupils.

“If you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects every single person,” he told students, wearing a traditional Nigerian bead necklace around his neck.

“The more you talk about it the more you can kick stigma away.”

Meghan joined the Duke of Sussex on the stage before they left for a meeting with Nigerian military commanders as part of the Invictus programme.

“It was really cool. I just wanted to touch him,” said student Nnena Edeh, 13,as the prince left the school. “It was really inspiring.”