Rivers Crisis: No Law Stops Fubara From Visiting Assembly Quarters, Says SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Paul Ananaba says Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State did not break any law by visiting the state’s House of Assembly quarters.

Fubara took an unscheduled visit to the Rivers Assembly quarters housing the Martin Amaewhule-led members of the lawmaking body.

Although the move has triggered debates among stakeholders with some of the lawmakers claiming Fubara had an ulterior motive for the visit, Ananaba says the Rivers State governor did not violate the country’s laws.

“That facility is a government facility. I don’t know anything in the law that stops the governor from going to visit the residential quarters,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Amaewhule who is the speaker of a group of lawmakers had alleged that Fubara’s visit was part of the governor’s plot to demolish the assembly quarters.

He accused Fubara of violating a court order and insisted that the assembly quarters is sturdy and did not need renovation. According to him, the governor was not invited for the visit.

Unfounded Fears?

Despite Amaewhule’s concerns, Ananaba believes there is no cause for alarm. He, however, said “the problem is when the witch cries in the night and a child dies in the morning, there is always the feeling that it is that witch that cried in the night that killed the child.

“I know that on a good day that [Fubara’s visit] would not have been an issue. The speaker is just entertaining some fears and I am sure the governor will not go to demolish [the structure]. If he demolishes, it is Rivers’ money he would use,” the SAN argued.

Ananaba blamed the tussle between Fubara and the lawmakers on a lack of politics of identity.

In the wake of Fubara’s visit, some of the lawmakers kept vigil on the premises, threatening not to sleep. Some of them are believed to have started moving out of their properties from their detached duplex in anticipation of a demolition.

Amaewhule is also expected to hold a briefing later in the day.