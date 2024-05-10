VIDEO: Why Police Was At Rivers Assembly Quarters – Commissioner Disu

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, has clarified the presence of police officers at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

Addressing speculations circulating about police presence at the Assembly Quarters, Disu emphasized that the police are solely there to prevent any potential breach of law and order.

There have been claims of takeover of the House of Assembly quarters by the police in some quarters following the presence of the officers.

However, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Disu clarified that the police deployment is not a “take over” as being speculated but a proactive measure to maintain peace and security.

Regarding the interim court order restraining Pro-Wike lawmakers from accessing the Assembly quarters, Disu mentioned that the command is yet to receive official notification of the court.

Contrary to earlier news alleging heavy police presence at the Assembly quarters, the CP said only four patrol vehicle was posted there.

Watch interview below: