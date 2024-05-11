Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Enugu 

Armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), have gunned down two policemen in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the killing of the two police operatives in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement by the police spokesman in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, the operatives were on routine stop-and-search along the Presidential Road, Enugu, on Friday night when they suddenly came under attack by men who operated in three SUV jeeps.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the deployment of the Command’s operational, tactical, and intelligence resources to sustain the ongoing operations to huntdown and bring the criminal elements to book.