Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversions At Adeniji

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan along Adeniji through Falomo, Bourdillon, and Queens Drive.

The repair work will commence on Monday, 13th May 2024, and is expected to continue until 7th November 2024.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the repair works will be conducted in phases to mitigate the traffic implications.

“Phase 1 will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout, starting from Monday, 13th May 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic,” the Friday statement read.

“For the period of the 1st Phase repair works, Motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journeys. The other side of the road will be open to traffic, (i.e Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland).”

