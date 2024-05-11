Lagos Govt To Construct 13 New Jetties 

In a bid to improve the water transportation system and safety on waterways, the Lagos State Government has awarded the contract for the construction of 13 new additional jetties and terminals.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekudayo Alebiosu, made this known on Friday at the 2024 Ministerial Press briefing to give a scorecard of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s one year in office after he was elected for the second term.

Alebiosu said the construction of the ongoing 13 new jetties will complement the existing jetties and create more avenues for water transportation. This is in addition to the seven jetties and terminals commissioned and handed over to LASWA for management last year.

“At completion, these jetties are expected to promote safe and easy water transportation, reduce travel time and travel distance of communities, reduce pressure on roads as well as enhance commerce and tourism. It will also improve cooperation and interactions among the riverine communities, open up reclamation opportunities for the creation of waterfront schemes, and improve connectivity in the coastal areas,” he said.

The Commissioner also spoke on Eko Atlantic “A Land Concession Agreement” executed between the Lagos State Government and South Energyx Nig. Ltd in the Year 2006 to provide a permanent solution to the Lagos Bar Beach Shoreline Erosion in Victoria Island is under a public-private partnership arrangement.

READ ALSO: LASG Commences Removal Of Over 100 Shanties Under Adeniji-Adele Bridge Today

“The development of the Eko Atlantic City Project was incorporated into this agreement which is the reclamation and provision of Infrastructure on approximately 843.999 Hectares of land and the construction of an 8.5km defense wall which is known as the Great Wall of Lagos at approximately 8.5 meters above sea level. Lagos State Government is entitled to five percent of the sale on each plot of land on the scheme which is a source of revenue for the state government,” the commissioner said.

“The project is at 70 percent completion for reclamation with relevant Infrastructure already installed and approximately 6.75km of the defense wall constructed. This project has been able to prevent ocean surges and protect Victoria Island from erosion, provide job opportunities for people in and out of the created additional real estate (land & housing), enhance the value of surrounding properties, increase state IGR, and increase tourism activities in the State.”

On the issue of reclamation and development of 150 hectares at Majidun-Awori, Ikorodu, Alebiosu said it is a private estate joint venture owned by Fresh Water (FW) Dredging Limited, Amosu Awori Family of Majidun and others operating under the Garland Trade and Investment Limited to reclaim 150 hectares of Waterfront Land at Majidun Awori for commercial and real estate development, which is above 15 percent completion.

The Chairman House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Gbolahan Yishawu, who was present at the Ministerial Press Briefing says waterfront and infrastructure is a very critical ministry and the governor of Lagos State is saddled with the responsibility of the management of land in the state as stated in the Land Use Act.