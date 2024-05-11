Resource Control Reason Behind Rivers Political Crisis — Fubara’s Chief Of Staff

More facts are emerging in the political crisis rocking Rivers State, with Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, giving more insight on the reason behind the frosty relationship between his principal and the former Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ehie said the problem in Rivers State began when a few political leaders sought exclusive control of the resources of the state.

Ehie spoke on Saturday at a thanksgiving service for the Supreme Court victory of the governor in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, where he warned that the governor is capable of teaching his opponents a political lesson.

“The problem we have in the state is that 11 persons said they will control the resources of Rivers State. These 11 persons now called 20 others to allocate resources to themselves,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State resonated with jubilation on Saturday as people from all walks of life gathered to celebrate Fubara’s victory at the Supreme Court four months after.

The thanksgiving, held at Western County High School Ahoada, began with a choir performance followed by a sermon, with the preacher urging Governor Fubara to remain dedicated to serving humanity.

After the church service, the atmosphere shifts to politics, with community leaders, women, youth groups, and loyalists from the 13 political wards dancing in support of Governor Fubara.

State lawmakers backing Governor Fubara, led by their newly elected Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo, pledged their support for his success.

Governor Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, speaking on his behalf, hinted at the political tensions between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He warned that despite Fubara’s youthful age, he has the capacity to teach his opponents a political lesson.

“We are going to teach them a lesson of political arithmetrics. What that small boy will do to you you’ll know that khaki no be leather (sic),” Ehie stated.

The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of N200,000 each to 65 small scale business owners, as well as N500,000 to each of the 13 cordinators of the Simplified Movement by the Chief of Staff.