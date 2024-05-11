Tikau Emirate In Yobe Announces Emir’s Passing 

The Tikau Emirate Council in Yobe State has announced the passing of its Emir, Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn Grema.

The traditional ruler passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the age of 73.

He died after a brief illness at Specialists Hospital in the Potiskum area of the North-East state.

A former Deputy Governor of the state and the current Madakin Tikau, Aliyu Saleh- Bagare, announced the demise of the emir in a statement.

The late Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn Grema was appointed as the Emir of Tikau on May 25, 2001 as one of the 14 prominent Emirs of the state. He contributed immensely to the peaceful co-existence of the state during his reign.