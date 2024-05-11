Zamfara APC Chairman Danfulani Sacked

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State, Tukur Danfulani, has been sacked by the ward executive of the party in Galadima, Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The ward executive led by its deputy chairman, Garba Bello, and fifteen others on Saturday sacked the state chairman for alleged lack of good leadership, and discrimination against party members who violate the laws of the APC.

He was also accused of diverting the activities of the party to some people who were not the leaders of the APC in Zamfara State.

Speaking with the journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the Assistant Youth Leader of Galadima ward, Abuhuraira Ilyasu, said 16 out of 27 executive members of the ward signed for the dismissal of the state chairman

“On behalf of the leaders of APC Galadima ward in Gusau local government, we are here today 11th May 2024 to impeach the leadership of APC Chairman in Zamfara State, Honourable Tukur Danfulani due to the bad leadership,” Ilyasu said.

“We have the list of all executive members that have signed for the impeachment of the Chairman, we have sixteen members out of 27 excos in Galadima ward.”

He called on the party’s national headquarters to take note of their decisions and appoint a caretaker chairman for the party in Zamfara who will lead the APC in the North-West state