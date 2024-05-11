Zamfara APC Dismisses Sack Of State Chairman, Danfulani

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the sack of its chairman, Tukur Danfulani, by executives of the Galadima Ward of the Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Yusuf Gusau on Saturday.

The statement described reports of Danfulani’s sack as untrue and unfounded

“The party is also aware of this type of antics of some politicians who are planning to destroy the party in their plan to float a new party for the 2027 elections and are trying to create problems in the APC as being done in Kano and many state chapters, we believe their evil plan will fail,” The statement partly read.

“It should also be noted that even if some members have grudges against the chairman, there are constitutional channels and laid down rules and regulations of addressing such grievances that were not followed and therefore invalidate the suspension.

“Moreso, all the claims raised by the discontented persons are baseless and unfounded, created to destabilise the unity being enjoyed within the party leadership and members at all levels.”

The statement concluded that “machinery has been set in motion to investigate those behind the purported suspension in order to maintain peace, law and order in the party.”