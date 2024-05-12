Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive Lagos In Continuation Of Nigeria Visit

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan have arrived in Lagos to continue a three-day visit to Nigeria.

The British Royal couple were guests of the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic held at the Ilupeju Grammar School in Lagos.

The President of the Giant of Africa Foundation, Masai Ujiri, commended the royal couple for inspiring young kids in Africa through sports.

The Duke and Duchess said they are delighted to be involved in programmes aimed at empowering young people in Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan have now arrived at the Lagos House in Marina to meet with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Lagos House Marina to meet with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pic.twitter.com/xvitGM7PHq — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 12, 2024

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle landed in Nigeria on Friday as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for wounded military veterans.

The couple arrived Friday in the Nigerian capital Abuja where they visited a school to open an event on mental health for students there.

Greeted by a drum and dance group from the Igbo ethnic group, Prince Harry and Megan toured the Lightway Academy where they were welcomed by pupils.

At an officer’s mess complex in Abuja, Harry’s team dressed in yellow played off in an exhibition against a team led by Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, the country’s top commander.

With chants of “Team Harry, Team Harry” when they scored, the prince’s team took an early lead with players seated on foam mats, some missing legs.

But they lost the match to the commander’s squad Team CDS.

The couple later attended a reception for military families where they were greeted by traditional dancers who also performed acrobatics.

Prince Harry talked about visiting the military hospital in northwest Kaduna State on Friday, where he saw dozens of wounded soldiers. Two of them were positive, one even doing push-ups on his bed.