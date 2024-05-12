Tinubu Congratulates Chad’s President-Elect Mahamat Deby

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President-Elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Chad Junta Chief Deby Wins Presidential Vote

“President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

“The President assures President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

“The President also calls for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad,” the statement read in part.

Military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby won a closely watched presidential election in Chad, according to provisional results released by its National Election Management Agency.

The electoral commission said Deby won 61.03 per cent of votes, beating Prime Minister Succes Masra, who garnered only 18.53 per cent.