VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Welcomes Prince Harry, Meghan To Lagos, Thanks Them For Work With Military

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday welcomed Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan to Lagos where they are attending various activities, including raising funds for wounded soldiers.

The British Royal couple arrived in Lagos on Sunday in what is the last lap of their three-day visit to Nigeria.

The couple, who have been in the country since Friday, have earlier attended several events in Abuja and Kaduna.

Addressing the press while welcoming the couple at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu hailed Prince Harry and Meghan for the work they are doing with Nigeria’s military men, especially on issues around mental health.

