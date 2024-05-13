‘Decision To Expel Bully Students Final’, Says BOUESTI As Parents Pressure Varsity

The Vice Chancellor, Bamidele Olumiluwa University of Education Science and Technology, (BOUESTI), Ikere Ekiti, has said the decision to expell two students out of five, captured as bullies in the video that went viral a couple of days ago, was final.

Speaking with Channels Television’s correspondents in Ikere ekiti, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Veronica Makinde, revealed that no amount of pressure from the parents could influence the decision of the institution.

A recent viral video in which some female students of the institution bullied another female student, had led to the expulsion of two while another two were exonerated, and one issued a warning.

However, Dr Makinde said the security of all students remained a priority.

A video which did the rounds on social media, had showed a female undergraduate of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere in Ekiti State, brutally beating a fellow student with a stick, despite desperate pleas for mercy.

Shockingly, the perpetrator was heard callously remarking, “Let me draw blood from you easily or hardly.”

According to a witness, Ajayi Precious Gloria, who filmed the disturbing footage, said the victim, and her assailant, a “very popular” Mass Communication student, were purportedly friends, according to the video’s commentator.

However, reacting to the development, BOUESTI Public Relations Officer, Temitope Akinbisoye, said that the disturbing viral video, showed “One Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus.

“The university authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our university or by any of our constituents. Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our university.

“In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the affected students appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024.”

He said that having considered the report and recommendations of the SDC, the University authorities had expelled Bolaji, “who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her having found her guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath.”

This was as the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Adeniran Akinwale, also said he had ordered an investigation into the bullying incident involving students of the school in the viral video.