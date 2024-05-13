‘The Jungle Has Matured,’ Fubara Vows To Probe Governance Of Rivers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced a plan by his administration to set up a panel of inquiry into the governance of the state.

Governor Fubara stated this on Monday after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the Attorney General of the state shortly after the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

He emphatically stated that the state is in a critical situation where it has become obvious that the political crisis cannot be resolved.

“Why are we bringing you in at this very critical time? You have a big task. As it is today, in the local parlance, they say the jungle has matured. We will be setting a panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance,” he said. “So brace up. I am not going back on it”.

READ ALSO: Fubara Cannot Tell Legislature Where To Meet, Says Falana

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward no matter how hurtful they would seem.

Governor Fubara also responded to comments by former Attorney General Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), and his counterpart in the Ministry of Works Alabo George-Kelly.

READ ALSO: Falana Says Rivers Lawmakers To Lose Seats

He accused the former Attorney General of sabotaging his administration by filing nolle prosequi against the interest of the state.

On the comment by George-Kelly, Governor Fubara maintained he would have been promoted beyond Level 14 in the civil servants before his retirement.

He said he was already on Level 13 as a Chief Account Officer before 2023. According to him, even if it was a mistake, by the special grace of God he is here as a governor.

“Even if it is a mistake (his emergence as a governor), by the special grace of God, I am here today. Let me also appeal to them, let them continue to make mistakes,” Fubara said.

The move is the latest twist in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state. The development has seen a deepening of the feud between Fubara and the state House of Assembly.

Last week, lawmakers loyal to the governor elected a new speaker. Fubara had also issued an executive order relocating the sitting venue of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the Government House, citing safety concerns.

The feud is due to the fallout between Fubara and his predecessor and current Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike. President Bola Tinubu had waded into the crisis last year but the imbroglio appears to be far from over.