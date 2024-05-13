Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers, One FRSC Official In Fresh Enugu Attack

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed 3 police officers and one Federal Road Safety Corps personnel in different attacks in Nsukka and Udenu local government areas in Enugu state.

According to eyewitnesses, The gunmen attacked a police division in Umabor Eha-Alumona in the Nsukka area council on Saturday night, killing two policemen.

In a separate attack, gunmen also killed federal road safety personnel as well as a police officer, attached to the traditional ruler of Egali Amalla Community in Orba, Udenu Local Area, HRH Igwe Patrick Eze, also known as, Igwe Waziri.

The monarch, reportedly caught in the web of the attack, miraculously escaped unhurt.

The gunmen also burnt an FRSC van during the carnage.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to give any official statement regarding the killings

The fresh killing is happening less than 24 hours after two police officers on duty, were murdered within the state metropolis, prompting the state governor to place a 10 million naira bounty on the culprits.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State had vowed to apprehend the assailants who killed two policemen on Friday with all the resources available to the state government.