INEC To Begin Continuous Voter Registration Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will start the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo states where governorship elections would be holding later this year.

The electoral body said that the CVR exercise in the two states is to enable eligible citizens who are not registered voters to do so.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a meeting with the leaders of political parties held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The CVR in Edo and Ondo States will take place simultaneously from Monday 27th May 2024 to Wednesday 5th June 2024 from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily including the weekend.

The INEC boss said that those who are registered voters also have the opportunity to transfer their registration from other states of the federation to Edo and Ondo States or from one location to another within the two states.

READ ALSO: INEC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Names In Ondo Governorship Election

He, however, warned that persons who have registered before should avoid registering again as the CVR is open only for new registrants and those who seek to transfer their registration.

“Let me reiterate that the CVR is only open to new registrants and those who seek to transfer their registration. Persons who are registered as voters should not attempt to register again as double or multiple registration is illegal.

“Lost or damaged voters’ cards will be replaced during the exercise but this does require fresh registration,” Yakubu said.

The INEC Chair also stated that the Commission has decided to conduct the registration at Ward level and its state headquarters instead of its Local Government offices and a few designated centres as was case in the past taking into consideration the limited time to the governorship elections.