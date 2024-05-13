Niger Govt Secures ₦500bn Loan For 1000 Kilometres Road Across State

The Niger State Government said it had secured a ₦500bn loan for the construction of 1000 kilometres roads across the state.

The State Governor, Umaru Bago disclosed this while performing groundbreaking for the construction of an 84-kilometre dual carriage Minna-Bida road.

The road is a major economic route linking the southern and northern parts of Nigeria, as Bago assured that the government was ambitious in embarking on the road projects.

The ancient Bida town, popular with blacksmith craftsmanship and a local economy, has been plagued with an underdeveloped economy due the poor road leading to the town from Minna, the state capital.

The immediate past administration had earlier awarded a contract for the construction of the road in February 2020, however, was able to deliver only seven kilometres before his exit in May 2023. Factors such as poor funding and non-compensation have stalled the road construction, as commuters continue to count losses incurred during avoidable accidents.

However, while speaking at the event, Bago said the continuation of the road projects, brings a sigh of relief to the people, adding that funding has been secured for the actualisation of the projects.

He added that the project is expected to generate 3 million job opportunities, and a ₦5trn GDP growth in the next year.

President Bola Tinubu represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the federal government will continue to collaborate with state governments to achieve desired prosperity in the country.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, said the governor’s strides in agriculture is a shining example.

Governor Bago assured that the projects will be completed in 24 months.