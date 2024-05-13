NNPC E&P Ltd, NOSL Hit First Oil in OML 13, Akwa Ibom State

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd), NNPC Ltd’s flagship upstream subsidiary, and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO), have announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

The production, which commenced on the 6th of May 2024 with 6,000 barrels of oil, is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27th, 2024.

“The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL, highlighting their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy.

“The achievement does not only signify the culmination of rigorous planning and execution by the teams involved, but also represents a new era of economic empowerment and development opportunities for the host communities,” a statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye said.

For Nigeria, the first oil from OML 13 holds some significance, as it contributes to the country’s efforts to increase its oil production capacity, which is crucial for meeting domestic energy needs and driving economic growth.

“The NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL partnership is also committed to operating in a manner that is safe, environmentally responsible, and beneficial to the local communities,” the statement added.