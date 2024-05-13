Police To Arraign Two For Alleged Defamation Of Oba Saheed Elegushi

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has filed a three-count charge against two persons before the Federal High Court, Lagos for alleged cyberstalking, illegal publication, and defamation of His Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Channels Television obtained a copy of the charge dated April 30, 2024, and filed by Nosa Watson Uhumwango, a senior legal officer at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, CIID, Yaba.

It lists the two defendants as Adesola James and Odunmosu Azeez Awiye.

Channels Television also learnt that the two will be arraigned tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13 before Justice Abimbola Awogboro.

In count 1, it was alleged that Adesola James, Odunmosu Azeez Awiye, and others at large, between the months of Dec. 2023 & March 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court, did conspire together to commit a felony to wit: cyberstalking and thereby committed an ofence punishable under Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015.

READ ALSO: Fox News Settles Defamation Case For $787.5m, Avoiding Trial

In Count 2, it was alleged that, Adesola James, Odunmosu Azeez Awiye, and others at large, between the months of Dec. 2023 & March 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did illegally and unlawfuly published by audible sounds and same exhibiting through your TIKTOK platform known as “ARIFANLA JOGUN OMO ODO AGBA” and “OKIKI_OSHUNT” respectively, a social network with the intention of a menacing character which is grossly offensive, false, indecent, obscene for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience danger obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, hatred or needless anxiety to the prejudice of His Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Kusenla IlI and the people of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos State and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015.

COUNT 3 says that, Adesola James, Odunmosu Azeez Awiye, and others at large, between the months of Dec. 2023 & March 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did publish defamatory matters in your TIKTOK platform known as “ARIFANLA JOGUN OMO ODO AGBA” and “OKIKI_OSHUNT” respectively, a social network and which have been circulated and reported on other several social media platforms, including but not limited