Sports Minister Unveils Finidi George As Super Eagles’ Head Coach

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has officially unveiled Finidi George as the new head coach of the Nigerian men national team, the Super Eagles.

The Minister unveiled the former Super Eagles forward at an event in Abuja attended by the leaders of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Monday morning.

“Any country I find an indigenous coach sitting on the bench, I always feel very proud and I am glad that we have an opportunity that have a Nigerian coach, Finidi George, as football men national team coach,” Enoh said during the unveiling.

The former Real Betis winger was appointed permanently after the departure of the Portuguese gaffer Jose Peseiro. He an assistant to Peseiro at the last African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where the team finished second place.

George’s appointment was announced a few weeks ago after he took charge of the team on an interim basis for the doubleheader international friendly against Ghana and Mali.

His first assignment as the substantive Head Coach will be the 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in June.