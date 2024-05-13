Tinubu Directs MDAs To Procure CNG Vehicles

President Bola Tinubu has directed all government ministries, departments, and agencies to purchase compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this in a Monday statement.

“In line with his commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs, President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies,” Ngelale said.

According to him, the move is part of the country’s efforts to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” Tinubu was quoted as saying while addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House.

Tinubu also directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.