Troops Dismantle Terrorists’ Hideouts, Recover Weapons In Taraba

In a coordinated operation aimed at eradicating terrorist strongholds in remote areas of Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have reported dismantling terrorist hideouts in Rugga, Sarti and Yade communities of Takum local government area of Taraba State.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the successful military operations, exemplified the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment, to decisively combat all forms of criminal activities, reassuring the public of their safety and security as the farming season approaches in the state.

While relating the operations that led to the achievement, General Nwachuwku said during an aggressive patrol conducted by the troops of 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, contact was made with terrorists who fled their base in the face of the troops’ overwhelming firepower.

“A thorough search of the terrorists’ hideout resulted in the seizure of 1 AK-47 rifle, a magazine containing 7 rounds of 7.6mm X39mm ball ammunition and 1 cartridge. Additionally, a knife and two mobile phones belonging to the terrorists were also confiscated. The troops are in pursuit of the terrorists to dismantle all criminal hideouts and ensure the area remains uninhabitable for unlawful activities,” the statement said.

He urged the general public, to continually provide security agencies with timely actionable information about any strange movement in their areas.