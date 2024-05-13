Troops Kill Notorious Bandit Leader Dongon Bangaje, Three Others In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch operating in the North-West zone have killed four bandits, including the notorious Dongon Bangaje, during fighting patrols in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, the troops first conducted the special fighting patrol over the weekend at Tumburku village. Then they projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

He explained that the troops acting on credible intelligence, sighted bandits fleeing the latter location, and engaged the criminals in hot pursuit. During the process, the troops killed two of the bandits. They recovered a range of items including a motorcycle, a mobile phone, gas lighters, tobacco, assorted charms, and a polythene bag containing petrol.

READ ALSO: Army Vows Sanction As Detained Soldiers Protest ‘Poor Feeding’ In Sokoto

In a similar operation conducted at Basurfe village, South-West of Kindandan, the troops fought through an ambush and neutralized two other bandits and also

dislodged a camp serving as a treatment area for the insurgents.

Recoveries made at the location included two AK-47 rifles, one pump action rifle, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two radios, and one motorcycle, as well as cigarettes, drugs, and medical accessories.

According to the security report, one of the bandits killed in the operations was a notorious bandit leader known as Dogo Bangaje who was eliminated alongside a close associate yet to be identified.