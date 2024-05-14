Alleged ₦19.4bn Fraud: Arraignment Of Sirika, Brother Stalled

The scheduled arraignment of Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, for yet another case of contract fraud in the sum of ₦19.4 billion didn’t go ahead as the defendants were absent from court on Tuesday, and out of Abuja.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the presiding judge, Justice Suleiman Belgore, that the ex-minister and his brother have also not been served with the charge in the case.

He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment, which was granted by the judge.

Justice Belgore subsequently fixed Thursday May 23, 2024 for arraignment.

The EFCC is prosecuting the former minister and his brother this time, on eight counts to the tune of ₦19.4bn.

The sum is said to be for several aviation ministry contracts from the former minister to Enginos Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger brother, Abubakar.

Sirika was arraigned alongside his daughter Fatima, and son-in-law, last week Thursday, May 9, 2024 before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, on an alleged ₦2.7bn fraud.

They pleaded not guilty and are presently on bail for that case.