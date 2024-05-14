Christians In Kaduna Hold Protest For Release Of Leah Sharibu

A group of Christians in Kaduna State under the umbrella of Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to demand the immediate release of Leah Sharibu and other abducted school children still in the custody of bandits and terrorists in the northern part of the country.

During the protest held at the ECWA Good News Church in the Kaduna State capital to celebrate the 21st birthday of Leah Sharibu, the group criticised the alleged government’s helplessness in rescuing the lone Chibok schoolgirl, seven years after she was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state

Leah Sharibu and over 100 female students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2018.

While the rest of the abducted girls have been released from captivity,the story of Leah Sharibu is pathetic and sorrowful, as she is still in the custody of her abductors seven years after she was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

On Tuesday, a group of Christians under the aegis of Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, staged a peaceful protest in Kaduna State to call on the government to intensify action to rescue Leah Sharibu.

The Convener of the group, Revered Yunusa Nmadu, said the protest was to first of all commemorate the 21st birthday of Leah Sharibu and to also draw the government’s attention to the fact that the girl is still with her abductors seven years after she was kidnapped.

“We have all come out to commemorate the 21st birth of Leah Sharibu who has become the face of this campaign and many other campaigns for safe schoolchildren. We therefore want to wish her a happy birthday even in captivity.

“But then, we also want to entreat the government that they must do the needful. Nigeria is ebbing out. Nigeria is dying. We are almost surrendering to insecurity and bandits, kidnappers, and all sorts of evil people in our land. It is time to stop,” he said.

“Our children must go to school. We must stay safe in our homes. Our homes are no longer safe. Our roads are no longer safe. Government must come to terms with what is happening in the country and they must save the lives of the populists

“We voted you in for security but what we get is insecurity. Therefore, we asked and we spoke this time to the President of the country, Bola Tinubu. Please, up your game, and safe lives. People are dying in their hundreds every day. This is unacceptable to us as citizens of this country. Security is our right.

“Therefore, we hope that the government will listen and do the needful. Safe our schools. Safe our girls. It is not a crime to go to school because they have chosen to go to school. It is the responsibility of the government to secure our schools and protect the lives and property of the citizens of this country.”

He called on the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu to do the needful in rescuing Sharibu and other abducted schoolgirls still languishing in terrorist dens across the north.

According to him, it is unacceptable that Nigerians are no longer safe in their homes as they are being abducted willingly by bandits from their homes.

On his part, the Secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Emmanuel Okunlola, appealed to the government to protect the country and its citizens.

“Nigeria must be protected. Nigeria must be secured. it’s the primary responsibility of the government to protect lives and property.

“Therefore, we called on all state government, the federal government, and the National Security adviser to rise to the occasion, and expedite action on the release of our abducted girls. This is the only thing that will make Nigeria the giant brother of Africa, not in an unsafe environment or unsecured environment. Let the government do the needful so that we can be peaceful in Nigeria,” he said.