FG Approves N1bn For Construction Of Hostels In 12 Institutions

The Federal Government has announced the approval of N1bn to be utilised as equity contribution in partnership with private developers to construct hostels in twelve selected tertiary institutions in the country made up of six universities, three polytechnics, and three colleges of education.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Emerging Areas of Students Needs in Beneficiary Institutions’ organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of the Fund Sonny Echono who announced the approval, says the deplorable state of hostel accommodation in many institutions is hampering learning outcomes of students.

Echono equally urged heads of institutions with faculties of education to fashion new ways of giving effect to the Federal Government’s directive on teaching practice to churn out well-trained teachers.