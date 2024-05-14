FG Launches Minerals Resource Software For Investors

The Federal Government has launched a solid minerals resource support system for investors and intending investors in Nigeria, and across the globe.

While speaking during the launch ceremony, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, expressed delight over the move, while stating that the support system will enhance the ease of doing business in the solid minerals sector.

He explained that the portal served as a one-stop shop for investors and intending investors, to get all necessary information to guide them in making informed investment decisions.

Alake also said, that his administration is currently working on a financial capacity program for local investors who do not have the means, to fully commit to minerals exploration in Nigeria.

He advised investors to approach the ministry through the Solid Mineral Development Fund.

Delving into the state of the nation, Alake stated that President Tinubu’s one year in office, will be a testament to his big plans for Nigeria.

Taking into cognisance the economic hardship in the country, the minister appealed to Nigerians to bear with the reforms and policies, saying it is for the greater good.

Meanwhile, the minister of interior, Tunji Ojo, who was also present at the ceremony alongside other top management staff of the ministry, as well as foreign and local investors, applauded the ministry for the reforms being witnessed so far.

He further pledged the support of his ministry to help achieve total security of mining sites in Nigeria.