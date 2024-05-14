Gov Mai Mala Buni Appoints New Emir Of Tikau Emirate

Following the demise of the Emir of Tikau Emirate Council in Yobe state, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the eldest son of the late Emir Abubakar Muhammadu Ibn Grema as the new emir.

In a Tuesday statement, the Secretary to the Government of Yobe State Baba Malam Wali, the appointment was based on the unanimous recommendations of the kingmakers of the Tikau Emirate.

The new emir holds a Bachelor of Agriculture Economics and Extension from Bayero University Kano and a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Economics (Applied) Economics, Development, and Resource Economics as well as a PhD (in view).

He has worked in many organisations in different capacities including Yobe State University Damaturu where he is the principal manager of the university’s farm until his new appointment.

Muhammadu had undergone different training both within and outside the country in his field of specialisation